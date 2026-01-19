Monday, January 19, 2026
Shocking, Pathetic Trump Letter to Norway: They Wouldn’t Give Him Nobel Peace Prize, So He’ll Take Greenland Instead

By Roger Friedman

We are living in some kind of time warp, maybe the Matrix, or in one of Christopher Nolan’s nightmares.

Donald Trump, the president of the United States, sent the most pathetic and shocking message yet of his decade long tenure as the country’s chief miscreant.

He told the president of Norway that because he couldn’t get the Nobel Peace Prize, he’ll take Greenland as a consolation prize. Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre confirmed receipt of the letter, which itself was a response to a letter sent to Trump by world leaders asking him to turn down the heat on the Greenland situation.

Trump wrote:

“Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America. Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a “right of ownership” anyway? There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also. I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT”

This is insanity, but it’s not new and it won’t be the end of it. Who do we blame for this rip in the public consciousness? MAGA, and the perceived white trash followers of Trump? Or it is the people we thought were rational and yet voted for him a second time, knowing the dangers that would come instantly?

