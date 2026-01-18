RIP Roger Allers, the Heart of Modern Disney’s Animation Success, Director of “The Lion King, Dies at 76

The man responsible for all of Disney’s modern success died today at 76.
Roger Allers, director of “The Lion King,” has passed away.
Allers was the heart of all the movies we loved starting in the 80s including “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid,” all of it.
To say Allers was beloved is an understatement.
