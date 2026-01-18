“60 Minutes” Finally Airs Sharyn Alfonsi’s Infamous El Salvador Prison Piece Tonight, While “CBS Sunday Morning” Also Fights Back

CBS is finally airing Sharyn Alfonsi’s banned “60 Minutes” segment tonight

You can still watch it here because two weeks ago, the network had already sent the show to Canadian TV.

New CBS chief Bari Weiss was heavily criticized for pulling the piece about Donald Trump sending Venezuelan prisoners to a torture chamber prison in El Salvador called CECOT.

Reaction inside and outside of CBS News was full of anger, accusing Weiss of carrying Trump’s water, protecting him for her bosses David and Larry Ellison. She said the network had tried to get a comment from the government but had no luck.

CBS News could not be in worse shape right now. Two full weeks of Tony Dokoupil shilling for Weiss on The CBS Evening News have been a disaster.

There are bright spots, however. Margaret Brennan is continuing to push back on “Face the Nation.” And “CBS Sunday Morning” is still resisting censorship. Watch below this morning’s Reckoning for Trump piece. It was excellent. Plus, their civil rights piece was a total rebuke of Trump.

At least, they’re trying.