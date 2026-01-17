Kennedy Center Loses “Wicked” “West Side Story” as Composer Stephen Schwartz Will Host Washington Opera Gala Elsewhere (Video)

The Trump Kennedy Center’s loss is everyone else’s gain. (See video below.)

In the last weeks, “Wicked” composer said he wouldn’t host the Kennedy Center’s annual gala this spring. He pulled out because of the Trump takeover of the Center.

Then the Washington National Opera announced it was leaving the Kennedy Center immediately. Their spring performances will be at different theatres in the area, mostly at Lisner Auditorium at George Washington University. That’s where the Opera started its life decades ago.

Now comes news that Schwartz will host the Opera’s fundraiser with a performance of “West Side Story.” If he brings just a couple of “Wicked” stars to help him, this evening will be very “Popular.” It will defy gravity. And make millions for the Opera.

The Trump Kennedy Center will be totally upstaged, if they care at all at this point. Tricky Dick Richard Grenell, who lies like a rug, has wrecked the Kennedy Center single-handedly. He won’t be able to show his mug in town when the Schwartz “West Side Story” event happens.

Talk about blowing all your opportunities at once! This is what they probably missed: Cynthia Erivo, of “Wicked” fame, Singing “Somewhere” from “West Side Story:”