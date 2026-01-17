Saturday, January 17, 2026
Kennedy Center Loses “Wicked” “West Side Story” as Composer Stephen Schwartz Will Host Washington Opera Gala Elsewhere (Video)

By Roger Friedman

The Trump Kennedy Center’s loss is everyone else’s gain. (See video below.)

In the last weeks, “Wicked” composer said he wouldn’t host the Kennedy Center’s annual gala this spring. He pulled out because of the Trump takeover of the Center.

Then the Washington National Opera announced it was leaving the Kennedy Center immediately. Their spring performances will be at different theatres in the area, mostly at Lisner Auditorium at George Washington University. That’s where the Opera started its life decades ago.

Now comes news that Schwartz will host the Opera’s fundraiser with a performance of “West Side Story.” If he brings just a couple of “Wicked” stars to help him, this evening will be very “Popular.” It will defy gravity. And make millions for the Opera.

The Trump Kennedy Center will be totally upstaged, if they care at all at this point. Tricky Dick Richard Grenell, who lies like a rug, has wrecked the Kennedy Center single-handedly. He won’t be able to show his mug in town when the Schwartz “West Side Story” event happens.

Talk about blowing all your opportunities at once! This is what they probably missed: Cynthia Erivo, of “Wicked” fame, Singing “Somewhere” from “West Side Story:”

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

