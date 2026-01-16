Bloody Hell! Broadway’s “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” Biggest Show of the Week Thanks to Tom Felton’s Draco Malfoy

The truth is, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” was never a huge hit.

When the two part play opened in March 2018 — after a hit run in London’s West End — the show was hot. But it was also long — three hours more including a food break.

In 2021, after the pandemic, the plays were combined into something more reasonable. But box office was never off the charts.

Then came Tom Felton. The actor who played scheming Draco Malfoy oined the cast a few weeks ago, before the holidays.

Now, with families returned to their homes from vacations, guess what’s the hottest ticket in town?

“Cursed Child” was number 1 last among all Broadway shows, doubling its best days in one fell swoop.

It beat everything on the Rialto including “Hamilton” (now back to normal without Leslie Odom Jr.), “The Lion King,” and “Wicked.”

Felton’s presence should be a lesson to everyone on Broadway. He’s the draw. So many shows don’t have one, and either sputter along or close. He’s such a magnet for ticket buyer that Saturday night’s performance is sold, so is Sunday’s and the rest have very few openings.

I hope the producers are paying him for kicking up the jams! Felton is staying through May.

If only they could Daniel Radcliffe to pop in from his new play, or Emma Watson or Rupert Grint to come for a couple of weeks.