Uh Oh: Ben Affleck-Matt Damon Movie “The Rip” Drops After Midnight with No Reviews: Will It Hurt Co-star Teyana Taylor’s Oscar Chances?

After midnight tonight, at 3am, Netflix drops a new movie with no reviews.

“The Rip” is directed by Joe Carnahan and stars Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Teyana Tayler.

Taylor is in the middle of on Oscar campaign for “One Battle After Another.” She doesn’t need a bomb to hurt her chances.

But so far there are no reviews for “The Rip.” Personally, I’ve never even received a press release for it, let alone a screener.

A spy who did see it recently said, “Uh, it’s good…it’s okay.” That will not be a quote on the poster.

“The Rip” is just going to Netflix and not to theaters. If it’s really bad, I’m sorry, because Affleck and Damon’s “Air,” was so good on Amazon Prime a couple of years ago.

And Taylor really doesn’t need a bad mark on her resume now that all systems are go.

I guess we’ll find out tomorrow morning — way after 3am!