Thursday, January 15, 2026
Politics

Trump Accepts Venezuelan Leader Maria Corina Machado’s Nobel Peace Prize Although It Will Never Be Recognized (Except at Mar-a-Lago)

By Roger Friedman

Maria Corina Machado is a clever lady.

From the minute she was told that she’d received the Nobel Peace Prize, the Venezuelan leader started dangling the gold disc in front of Trump.

She knew how much he craved it, and spoke about it endlessly. Her first reaction was “let him have it,” “he deserves it,” “I’ll share it with him.”

Today she arrived in Washington and turned over the medal to his twitching hands. She made an incoherent speech to press outside the White House. Now Machado just hopes she’ll be installed as president of Venezuela and be a happy Trump puppet.

All of this despite the Nobel rules: awards are not transferable. They will never recognize this transaction. So it was all for show.

According to what used to be the rules, Trump would have to leave the medal at the White House. But you know that by this weekend he’ll be parading it around at Mar-a-Lago, where it will stay.

