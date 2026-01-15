Thursday, January 15, 2026
Tony Dokoupil Reveals He’s a Harry Styles Fan Girl on the CBS Evening News, Breathlessly Announces UK Pop Star’s New Album

By Roger Friedman

It was a throwback to that time Edward R. Murrow revealed he’d been writing fan letters to Patti Page for years.

It was also a little when Walter Cronkite announced the release of Bobby Sherman’s new single, “Julie Do You Love Me.”

Tony Dokoupil, the “host” of the CBS Evening News, today delivered the breaking headline that UK Pop star Harry Styles was releasing a new album. Completely disrespected over his first 10 days, Dokoupil felt it necessary to inform his viewers that he’s as shallow as a toddler’s pool.

Tony is hoping to get a free Styles boa from the merch shop.

You can’t make this up.

