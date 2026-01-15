Harry Styles Bringing Disco Back in March with First New Album Since Grammy Winning “Harry’s House”: 12 Dance Tracks

Harry Styles has finished plundering 70s rock and is moving on to disco.

His new album is called “Kiss All the Time. Disco Occasionally.’ It drops on March 6th with 12 new tracks.

“Kiss All the Time” is Styles’s first new album since his Grammy winning, “Harry’s House.”

Kid Harpoon is producing.

Styles is literally filling up the space abandoned for some reason by Justin Timberlake.

He also follows Bruno Mars, whose own dance album will appear a few weeks earlier.

There’s a tour coming, no doubt, and a whole line of merch, and lots of disco fashion – you can only imagine that Harry — who’s been trudging around Rome in a trench coast for the last year — is waiting to put on platform sneakers and feathers.