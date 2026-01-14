Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Paul McCartney On John Lennon in Wings Documentary: “We’d loved each other all our lives” — Learned Linda Could Sing “on Wedding Night”

By Roger Friedman
Paul McCartney’s extraordinary music career is coming to a theater near you.

In the documentary “Man on the Run,” directed by Morgan Neville, Paul pays tribute to his transition from the Beatles to a solo career to Wings, his 1970s group.

Wings had a huge run of hits, quite unexpected after the Beatles’ overwhelming success. Now we have Paul’s thoughts and narration, and incredible home movie footage.

He explains about John Lennon: “We’d loved each other all our lives,” but it was time to move on.

When he did learn Linda could sing? “On our wedding night,” he jokes.

Premieres on Amazon MGM on February 27th.

PS There are a lot of greatest hits albums, etc. But do listen to “One Hand Clapping” to get the essence of Wings.

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

