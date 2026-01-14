Paul McCartney On John Lennon in Wings Documentary: “We’d loved each other all our lives” — Learned Linda Could Sing “on Wedding Night”

Paul McCartney’s extraordinary music career is coming to a theater near you.

In the documentary “Man on the Run,” directed by Morgan Neville, Paul pays tribute to his transition from the Beatles to a solo career to Wings, his 1970s group.

Wings had a huge run of hits, quite unexpected after the Beatles’ overwhelming success. Now we have Paul’s thoughts and narration, and incredible home movie footage.

He explains about John Lennon: “We’d loved each other all our lives,” but it was time to move on.

When he did learn Linda could sing? “On our wedding night,” he jokes.

Premieres on Amazon MGM on February 27th.

PS There are a lot of greatest hits albums, etc. But do listen to “One Hand Clapping” to get the essence of Wings.