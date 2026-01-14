Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Donate
BusinessMovies

Melania Trump Documentary Has Become Online LOL Meme with Fake Reviews, Defaced Posters, and Few Advanced Ticket Sales

By Roger Friedman

Share

Like everyone, we’re waiting for “Melania,” the Melania Trump documentary set for release on January 30th.

On the 29th, Brett Ratner’s $40 million infomercial will premiere at the Kennedy Center in from of Trump loyalists.

But meantime, “Melania” has become a very funny online meme. There are pictures of defaced posters in bus shelters all over the place.

There’s also a widely disseminated fake poster with made up critics’ quotes. They’re very funny including “If Syphilis were a movie!– IndieWire”

At the same time, advanced ticket sales are minimal to non existent. In New York, no surprise, there are one or two seats taken in some theaters, none in most of them.

But in Palm Beach, Florida, ground zero for Trump, the same story exists.

Amazon/MGM is releasing the movie, and in all likelihood they will not report box office numbers. But taking a look to theaters in key cities should make spitballing the numbers pretty easy.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com