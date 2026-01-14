Melania Trump Documentary Has Become Online LOL Meme with Fake Reviews, Defaced Posters, and Few Advanced Ticket Sales

Like everyone, we’re waiting for “Melania,” the Melania Trump documentary set for release on January 30th.

On the 29th, Brett Ratner’s $40 million infomercial will premiere at the Kennedy Center in from of Trump loyalists.

But meantime, “Melania” has become a very funny online meme. There are pictures of defaced posters in bus shelters all over the place.

There’s also a widely disseminated fake poster with made up critics’ quotes. They’re very funny including “If Syphilis were a movie!– IndieWire”

At the same time, advanced ticket sales are minimal to non existent. In New York, no surprise, there are one or two seats taken in some theaters, none in most of them.

But in Palm Beach, Florida, ground zero for Trump, the same story exists.

Amazon/MGM is releasing the movie, and in all likelihood they will not report box office numbers. But taking a look to theaters in key cities should make spitballing the numbers pretty easy.