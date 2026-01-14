CBS Rolling the Dice on A Scoop No One Believes: That Renee Good’s ICE Assassin Had “Internal Bleeding”

At 6:30pm the CBS Evening News will continue to dig its own grave.

They’re touting this scoop:

“BREAKING: The ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Good on Jan. 7 in Minneapolis, Jonathan Ross, suffered internal bleeding to the torso following the incident, according to two U.S. officials briefed on his medical condition.”

The shooter, Jonathan Ross, was wearing significant safety wear. He walked away from the shooting without an evidence of pain. It’s all on video tape.

CBS had better show some evidence to back up this claim. If anything Ross gave himself an ulcer from killing an unarmed woman.

But internal bleeding from a car moving 20 mph?

Another freakazoid night of the Tony Dokoupil show starts soon…