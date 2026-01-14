Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Donate
Theater

Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey Will Be Wicked Together in 2027 London Production of “Sunday in the Park with George”

By Roger Friedman

Share

The dean of Deadline.com, Baz Bamigboye, reports earth shaking news today.

“Wicked” stars Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey will reunite in 2027 for a London production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Sunday in the Park With George.”

Marianne Elliott — who had such a success with Sondheim’s “Company” revival a couple of years ago — will direct at the Barbican Theater. Ticket prices will involve mortgages.

There’s no doubt “George” will come to New York after that. But we do have time to start saving up!

Baz writes:” At early read-throughs, I’ve heard that both Grande and Bailey have excelled in the parts. They’re joined at the hip as friends having now worked together for the past few years on Wicked and this year’s terrific Wicked: For Good with director Jon M. Chu and Cynthia Erivo.” 

Great scoop, as usual!

“Sunday in the Park” has had many iterations, by the way. The most recent one in New York was with Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford. It was a huge hit! But buyer beware: the first act of “Sunday in the Park” is actual perfect. The second half is odd, although in the end it all works out very well!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com