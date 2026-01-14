Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey Will Be Wicked Together in 2027 London Production of “Sunday in the Park with George”

The dean of Deadline.com, Baz Bamigboye, reports earth shaking news today.

“Wicked” stars Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey will reunite in 2027 for a London production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Sunday in the Park With George.”

Marianne Elliott — who had such a success with Sondheim’s “Company” revival a couple of years ago — will direct at the Barbican Theater. Ticket prices will involve mortgages.

There’s no doubt “George” will come to New York after that. But we do have time to start saving up!

Baz writes:” At early read-throughs, I’ve heard that both Grande and Bailey have excelled in the parts. They’re joined at the hip as friends having now worked together for the past few years on Wicked and this year’s terrific Wicked: For Good with director Jon M. Chu and Cynthia Erivo.”

Great scoop, as usual!

“Sunday in the Park” has had many iterations, by the way. The most recent one in New York was with Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford. It was a huge hit! But buyer beware: the first act of “Sunday in the Park” is actual perfect. The second half is odd, although in the end it all works out very well!