Trump Tells CBS News He Has A “High Grade of Morality” Despite Sexual Abuse Judgment, 34 Felonies, 2 Impeachments, Stormy Daniels

Tony Dokoupil will make a great weatherman in Montana one day.

He listened while Donald Trump told him he has a “high sense of morality” on tonight’s CBS Evening News.

This is despite being judged a sexual abuser by a jury, 34 felony convictions, and two impeachments.

A high grade of morality — he slept with an adult film actress while his wife was pregnant with their child.

A high grade of morality — in the same interview he blamed Renee Good, a mother of three — for her own shooting death at the hands of ICE agents.

He turned over his Evening News show to Donald Trump today. Trump told Dokoupil his “boss” — meaning David Ellison, son of Trump crony Larry Ellison — “might be bust” if Trump hadn’t turned the economy around as he claimed.

Trump praised Dokoupil’s boss, David Ellison, son and partner of Trump’s business partner, Larry Ellison.

This is not an interview. It was 12 minute filibuster, with Trump just spewing his bullshit about Iran, inflation, Renee Good, and so on. Dokoupil was overwhelmed, and pandering. It was one more embarrassment for CBS News.

More to come…

Asked what limits his power in the U.S., President Trump pointed first to personal judgment, saying his actions are "limited by my morality."@TonyDokoupil: "Not the Constitution, not the courts? That's what I thought you were going to say." Trump: "Well, the Constitution of… pic.twitter.com/hVtFjUNxgP — CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil (@CBSEveningNews) January 14, 2026



