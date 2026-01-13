Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Trump Tells CBS News He Has A “High Grade of Morality” Despite Sexual Abuse Judgment, 34 Felonies, 2 Impeachments, Stormy Daniels

By Roger Friedman

Tony Dokoupil will make a great weatherman in Montana one day.

He listened while Donald Trump told him he has a “high sense of morality” on tonight’s CBS Evening News.

This is despite being judged a sexual abuser by a jury, 34 felony convictions, and two impeachments.

A high grade of morality — he slept with an adult film actress while his wife was pregnant with their child.

A high grade of morality — in the same interview he blamed Renee Good, a mother of three — for her own shooting death at the hands of ICE agents.

He turned over his Evening News show to Donald Trump today. Trump told Dokoupil his “boss” — meaning David Ellison, son of Trump crony Larry Ellison — “might be bust” if Trump hadn’t turned the economy around as he claimed.

Trump praised Dokoupil’s boss, David Ellison, son and partner of Trump’s business partner, Larry Ellison.

This is not an interview. It was 12 minute filibuster, with Trump just spewing his bullshit about Iran, inflation, Renee Good, and so on. Dokoupil was overwhelmed, and pandering. It was one more embarrassment for CBS News.

More to come…


FULL INTERVIEW

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

