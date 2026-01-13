Tuesday, January 13, 2026
Donate
MediaTelevision

Ratings Bust: CBS Evening News Dropped 23% Last Week as New Chief Bari Weiss Burns Down Legacy Network of Walter Cronkite

By Roger Friedman

Share

As we await Tony Dokoupil’s interview with Donald Trump, here’s the ratings news.

Numbers were down 23% last week for Tony’s debut produced by Bari Weiss.

According to the NY Times today, Weiss’s inner circle of advisors is Sacha Seinfeld, Jerry’s 25 year old daughter with no experience.

Yadda yadda yadda.

PS It’s not Sacha’s fault. Weiss is using her. She’s a bootlicker when it comes to celebrities.

The new show averaged 4.1 million viewers a day as Dokoupil gave all of Trump’s lackeys a lap dance. He and Weiss are turning the network into Fox News. But CBS — or as Nikki Glaser called it “see- BS” — viewers are leaving in droves.

Watch the numbers fall even more this week.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com