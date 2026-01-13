Ratings Bust: CBS Evening News Dropped 23% Last Week as New Chief Bari Weiss Burns Down Legacy Network of Walter Cronkite

As we await Tony Dokoupil’s interview with Donald Trump, here’s the ratings news.

Numbers were down 23% last week for Tony’s debut produced by Bari Weiss.

According to the NY Times today, Weiss’s inner circle of advisors is Sacha Seinfeld, Jerry’s 25 year old daughter with no experience.

Yadda yadda yadda.

PS It’s not Sacha’s fault. Weiss is using her. She’s a bootlicker when it comes to celebrities.

The new show averaged 4.1 million viewers a day as Dokoupil gave all of Trump’s lackeys a lap dance. He and Weiss are turning the network into Fox News. But CBS — or as Nikki Glaser called it “see- BS” — viewers are leaving in droves.

Watch the numbers fall even more this week.