Grammy Awards Final CBS Show will Be Hosted for Sixth and Last Time by Trevor Noah, as Lady Gaga Poised to Take Best Album

The final Grammy Awards on CBS happen on February 1st.

After 50 years, the Grammys are leaving CBS for a ten year run on ABC and all Disney platforms.

Trevor Noah will host for the sixth and last time.

The Grammys come to ABC as the network loses the Academy Awards, their long held official awards show. The Oscars are moving to YouTube after this last year.

CBS, meantime, has loaded up on the second run awards shows like the Golden Globes and American Music Awards. CBS is also going to start renegotiations for Kennedy Center Honors, which — under Donald Trump — just scored their lowest ratings ever.

Noah has been a very dependable and sound host for the Grammys over the last five years. How the show will look in its ABC iteration is still unknown, but Ben Winston will continue to produce the night of music stars.

This year, Lady Gaga has the edge so far for Album of the Year with “Mayhem,” and should pick up a few more prizes as well for her single, “Abracadabra.”