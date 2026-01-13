Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Golden Globes Ratings Down 6% or 600K Total Viewers Since Last Year, NFL Games Were Hot Competition

By Roger Friedman

The Golden Globes lost some luster Sunday night.

The three hour, 21 minute show on CBS was down 6% from last year. They lost 600,000 viewers from last year, which was already down from 2024.

Combined with the poor showing on Thursday of the Golden Eve special, the Globes were not a homerun this week.

Total viewers Sunday came to 8.7 million.

The loss can be attributed to major football games as competition.

Still, 8.7 million on a Sunday night is about what CBS’s “Tracker” gets at that time.

