Tuesday, January 13, 2026
CBS News Goes Full Fox Tonight as Trump Will Be Interviewed by Tony Dokoupil, Preview Below Is Just More Posturing and Empty Threats

By Roger Friedman

Tony Dokoupil is determined to go down with the ship.

Tonight the CBS Evening News anchor will interview Donald Trump, just the way Fox News does with Bret Baier or Sean Hannity or Maria Bartiromo.

Dokoupil is the happy patsy for conservative CBS News chief Bari Weiss, who’s taking orders from Trump associates and new network owners David and Larry Ellison.

Last week, Tony brought on a parade of Trump loyalists like Marco Rubio and Kristi Noem.

After each interview, Dokoupil said, “We salute you” to the subject.

Will he do it tonight? I hope so.

There’s not much left to Dokoupil other than his coiffure and a few black t shirts.

He’s disgraced the legacy of CBS News, wrecking it in just ten days.

So far, Dokoupil has been powerless in his interviews, letting the Trump team make ridiculous claims with pushback. He should be putty in the hands of Trump, who will devour him.

Can’t wait!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

