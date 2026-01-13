CBS News Goes Full Fox Tonight as Trump Will Be Interviewed by Tony Dokoupil, Preview Below Is Just More Posturing and Empty Threats

Tony Dokoupil is determined to go down with the ship.

Tonight the CBS Evening News anchor will interview Donald Trump, just the way Fox News does with Bret Baier or Sean Hannity or Maria Bartiromo.

Dokoupil is the happy patsy for conservative CBS News chief Bari Weiss, who’s taking orders from Trump associates and new network owners David and Larry Ellison.

Last week, Tony brought on a parade of Trump loyalists like Marco Rubio and Kristi Noem.

After each interview, Dokoupil said, “We salute you” to the subject.

Will he do it tonight? I hope so.

There’s not much left to Dokoupil other than his coiffure and a few black t shirts.

He’s disgraced the legacy of CBS News, wrecking it in just ten days.

So far, Dokoupil has been powerless in his interviews, letting the Trump team make ridiculous claims with pushback. He should be putty in the hands of Trump, who will devour him.

Can’t wait!