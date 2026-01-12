Miko Brando is NOT The Biological Father of Michael Jackson’s Younger Son Blanket “Biji” Jackson: We You Told a Long Time Ago

The Sun in the UK is a ridiculous newspaper. It’s for lining birdcages.

Out of nowhere they’ve decided that Marlon Brando’s son, Miko, is the father of Michael’s youngest son known as Blanket or “Biji.”

Mike is such a lovely guy, and was really a good friend to Michael. I’m sure he’s horrified.

Twenty years ago, when all this paternity stuff was tabloid fodder, I told my readers that Blanket had a mother selected by Michael from a looseleaf binder. In all likelihood, Michael himself provided the materials for fertilizing the egg.

People who were not involved in the conception of the three children were Miko, actor Mark Lester, or the very dead Dr. Arnold Klein.

I would ask that everyone leave Prince, Paris, and Biji alone. Michael was their father, regardless how they were conceived. Also, I am told they all know the truth behind their births. But Michael raised and nurtured them, and as it turns out, did a great job.

Enough already! These aren’t fictional people. They real humans who live through all this tabloid BS. They don’t deserve it.