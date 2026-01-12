Monday, January 12, 2026
Golden Globes Special “Golden Eve” A Ratings Bust with 2 Million Viewers, Beaten By Dick Wolf Shows, New Show on NBC

By Roger Friedman

The Golden Globes special last Thursday night was a ratings bust.

“Golden Eve,” the Globes equivalent of the Oscars Governors Awards, had just 2 million viewers.

The special was beaten by the “Law & Order” shows, as well as “911 Rescue,” and a new NBC show called “The Hunting Party.”

The only show it beat was “Greys Anatomy,” which is going to be canceled any minute.

The Golden Eve special featured tributes to Helen Mirren and Sarah Jessica Parker by, respectively, Harrison Ford and Matthew Broderick.

What else was on the show? I didn’t even know it was on. The Globes never sent a single press release and did little promotion. And then, on last night’s actual Golden Globes, there was no mention of this taking place.

Weird.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

