Golden Globes Special “Golden Eve” A Ratings Bust with 2 Million Viewers, Beaten By Dick Wolf Shows, New Show on NBC

The Golden Globes special last Thursday night was a ratings bust.

“Golden Eve,” the Globes equivalent of the Oscars Governors Awards, had just 2 million viewers.

The special was beaten by the “Law & Order” shows, as well as “911 Rescue,” and a new NBC show called “The Hunting Party.”

The only show it beat was “Greys Anatomy,” which is going to be canceled any minute.

The Golden Eve special featured tributes to Helen Mirren and Sarah Jessica Parker by, respectively, Harrison Ford and Matthew Broderick.

What else was on the show? I didn’t even know it was on. The Globes never sent a single press release and did little promotion. And then, on last night’s actual Golden Globes, there was no mention of this taking place.

Weird.

