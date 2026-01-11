Sunday, January 11, 2026
Vanity Fair’s Pre-Globes Party Brought Out One (1) Nominee, A Smattering of Known Actors, and Pages Full of Miscellaneous Guests

By Roger Friedman

How the mighty have fallen.

Last night the Chateau Marmont hosted two pre-Golden Globe parties in different locations.

Upstairs in a luxury suite, Lynn Hirschberg and W Magazine had to beat the celebrities with a stick so many of them wanted to get in. As usual, W had as many stars are they could jam in the suite and its overlooking terrace/

But downstairs, at Bar Marmont, the Vanity Fair party was as a sad echo of the old days. Literally one movie nominee — Michael B. Jordan — was photographed. We can only hope he was on his way upstairs.

A smattering of well known actors were spotted, including Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, and Keegan Michael Key and his wife Elle — were getting a lot of attention. Among the spotlight stealers was Jennifer Lopez, who doesn’t miss a red carpet even if she has nothing to do with the event.

But mostly the room was filled with TV people and– on Wireimage.com — pages and pages of nobodies. While I’m sure these guests have loved ones and important to someone, they can only be described as space fillers.

At a Vanity Fair party? What a sorry end. It used to be you said “Vanity Fair party” and the stylists would be out in armies getting the stars ready. But not last night. You know things are bad when Shaboozey is the center of attention, and Carl Tabor — Hollywood’s official guest — is chronicling the night.

Vanity Fair has cut way back since Graydon Carter and his team left a few years ago. Magazine circulation and website traffic are way down. On their recent Hollywood cover, VF featured no actresses because — some say — they couldn’t get any.

The pre-Globes party invite last bodes poorly for the coming Oscar night party. Once a force in gigantic tents on Santa Monica Boulevard, the party has been downsized severely. It will mostly be a place where stars stop for a photo op, then move on to bigger events.

