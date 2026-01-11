Golden Globes Tonight: Still Scandal Plagued, Just Under New Ownership — Member Jokes May Fall Flat Since They’re Absent

Here come the Golden Globes tonight on CBS.

For years, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was considered a joke. The hosts of each year’s show mocked them openly.

Now the HFPA is gone, replaced by Golden Globes voters who comprise many of the HFPA.

But now that Penske/Eldridge, publisher of all the Hollywood trades, the voters are no longer part of the show. Nikki Glaser can make fun of them if she wants — but they won’t be in the room.

The company now fills the Hilton ballroom with advertisers and commercial partners. Who needs the voters anyway? They’ve been used to at least put together a list of nominees that resemble other awards shows this year.

Who will be watching? Last week we had the Critics Choice Awards, with the exact same nominees. The CCA’s, which aired on USA Network and the E! channel, scored 726,000 viewers — up 125% from last year.

At least the CCA’s have a lot of good will in Hollywood. The Globes are a different story. This week they’ve been attacked by all the showbiz newsletters. No one has their number like Richard Rushfield from Ankler. Read his summary of the Globes this year. He’s got it.

A lot of money has gone into the promotion of the Globes. This week, they had a nighttime special called “Golden Eve,” based on the Motion Picture Academy’s Governors Awards. Sarah Jessica Parker was honored on the TV side, Helen Mirren on the movie side. Ratings will be in tomorrow, but so far engagement on YouTube is low except for the segment in which Harrison Ford presented Mirren with her award.

Why was Ford giving Mirren an award? They co-star in “1923,” the “Yellowstone” series returning for a second season. The show appears on Paramount Plus, which is part of the CBS-Paramount family. It’s just corporate in house promotion.

As for the main show, I’ll be watching at 8pm tonight, Tweeting and updating here on the site.

Keep refreshing…