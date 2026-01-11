Monday, January 12, 2026
Golden Globes: “One Battle” Best Comedy Picture, Director, Screenplay, Supporting Actress, “Hamnet” Best Drama, Chalamet Wins

By Roger Friedman

“One Battle After Another” is the big winner tonight at the Golden Globes, repeating its wins form the Critics Choice Awards.

Paul Thomas Anderson won Best Picture, Director, Screenplay. Teyana Taylor took Best Supporting Actress — all in comedy.

“One Battle” is on its way to the Oscars.

Best Dramatic Film was “Hamnet.” Steven Spielberg produced it and accepted the award.

Acting prizes went to Timothee Chalamet for Best Actor in a Comedy for “Marty Supreme.”

Best actress, comedy — Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You.”

Best actress in a drama — Jessie Buckley in “Hamnet.”
Best actor in a drama — Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent.”
Best foreign language film — “The Secret Agent.”
Best box office movie — “Sinners.”
Best Supporting Actor — Stellan Skarsgard, “Sentimental Value”

Full list coming…

