Golden Globes: No “In Memoriam” or Mention of Rob Reiner, Diane Keaton, Robert Redford, Gene Hackman in Otherwise Classy Show

By Roger Friedman

The Golden Globes were well produced by Ricky Kirschner and Glenn Weiss.

But there were some oddities.

There was no “In Memoriam” segment. No mention of Rob Reiner, Robert Redford, Gene Hackman or Diane Keaton or any of the great actors, directors, etc who passed away this year by the Golden Globes.

That’s very worrying.

Not a single winner said a word about the current events in the country, nothing against ICE or Trump or any jokes about Greenland, Venezuela. It felt like the winners were told not to say anything. I’m shocked they complied.

Nikki Glazer started strong with jokes about CBS News — “the C stands for See BS.” Her jabs were painless and there was no mention of the Golden Globes or Hollywood Foreign Press. No one from the Globes spoke on camera.

The whole proceeding was tame at best but moved efficiently. The show ended on time, which is all you can hope for.

A strange moment: actor Dave Franco giving a TV Award to Seth Rogen, for “The Studio.” Rogen broke his friendship with Franco’s brother, James, after the latter became involved sexual misbehavior lawsuits, etc.

A married couple won the screenplay awards. Ron Bronstein won for “One Battle” with Paul Thomas Anderson. Mary Bronstein won for writing “If I HAd Legs, I’d Kick You.”

Strangely, there was also no mention of Thursday night’s Lifetime Achievement Awards ceremony. This was really weird because Helen Mirren as also nominated for an award tonight. Shouldn’t Sarah Jessica Parker have been in the room tonight? Or some acknowledgment of the awards?

The most jarring part of the night was the recognition that George Clooney and Julia Roberts are considered the “elders” in the Hollywood community.

