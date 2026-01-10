Saturday, January 10, 2026
Kennedy Center: No Opera Anymore in Melania Trump Opera House As Famed Washington Opera Leaving Over Poor Sales, Bad Vibes

By Roger Friedman

There will be no opera in the Melania Trump Opera House. It’s all over as the fat President sings.

The Washington National Opera says it’s leaving the Kennedy Center after 45 years. They don’t even care where they’re going, they’re just outta there.

The WNO says they must exit because Donald Trump has destroyed their ticket sales and reputation.

The breaking point seems to be guest stars refusing to perform in what is now temporarily called The Trump-Kennedy Center.

The New York Times says:” A resolution to leave was approved by the opera’s board of trustees on Friday. The opera said in a statement that it would “seek an amicable early termination of its affiliation agreement with the Kennedy Center and resume operations as a fully independent nonprofit entity.”

Kennedy Center chief Richard Grenell is celebrating, for some reason. He doesn’t seem to understand that without successful subscription series, the Kennedy Center will grind to a halt.

No union tours of Broadway shows will come in, at this point. The non union tours this winter and spring come just to two, and those will be big losers.

Dozens of performers have their dates including the official Broadway tour of “Hamilton.”

The irony of the WNO exiting the complex cannot be underscored enough. In July, a Republican congressman proposed adding the First Lady’s name to the theater.

The joke was that Melania Trump had never been to an opera in the first place, although her life story — refugee call girl sleeps her way into the US and marries a billionaire, only to see him destroy the country — would be one of the great tragedies of all time.

What will become of the Opera House — which seats 2,364 patrons — without the National Opera? UFC death cage matches and Monster Truck rallies should go well with Trump’s proposed marble re-do of the theater.

