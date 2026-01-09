Rock Hero Chrissie Hynde Kicks Anna Wintour’s Ass Over Vogue’s Posthumous Treatment of Late Style and Movie Star Brigitte Bardot

Rule #1: don’t antagonize Chrissie Hynde, the high priestess of rock since 1980 and leader of the Pretenders.

Hynde kicks Anna Wintour’s ass on social media over comments made about the late Brigitte Bardot.

Chrissie says: “I’m not even sure why anyone buys Vogue magazine but then I’m in the rock ‘n’ roll business.”

I burst out laughing. Good for you, Chrissie. You’re the talk of the fucking town.

Chrissie observes: “Vogue magazine, and every fashion magazine in the world for that matter, owes more to Brigitte Bardot than any other human living or dead. She personified grace, elegance, beauty, glamour, style, and women’s rights.”

PS Chrissie shouted out “Brigitte Bardot” in her great rocker, “Message of Love.”

I guess the Pretenders won’t be invited to the Met Ball. They don’t give a fuck, trust me.