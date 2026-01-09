Friday, January 9, 2026
Producers Guild Nominees: “Wicked” Not Popular, “Avatar” Blue as Group Picks DGA Noms Plus “F1,” “Weapons” Make Final Cut”

By Roger Friedman

Producers Guild nominations are out, and they’re similar to the Directors Guild and the Screen Actors Guild.

All the groups snubbed “Wicked For Good” and “Avatar: Fire and Ash.” They were big box office hits but, as sequels, they haven’t gotten much love from the Guilds.

The PGA went with the same films more or less as the other guilds. “One Battle,” “Marty Supreme,” “Hamnet,” “Sinners,” and “Frankenstein,” plus “F1,” “Bugonia,” “Train Dreams,” “Sentimental Value,” and “Weapons.”

Those look like the top 10 Oscar movies, too. There are no surprises, but those are ten very good films after last year was less than scintillating. It’s interesting that “F1,” “Bugonia,” and “Weapons” — not in a lot of conversations — are being grandfathered in.

Some films I wish were in the mix — like “Blue Moon” and “Jay Kelly.” But you can’t have everything.

The PGA also had no use for “The Secret Agent,” “It Was Just an Accident,” or “Sirat” or “No Other Choice.” But they weren’t in English, and apparently relied on reading subtitles.

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

