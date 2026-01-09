Producers Guild Nominees: “Wicked” Not Popular, “Avatar” Blue as Group Picks DGA Noms Plus “F1,” “Weapons” Make Final Cut”

Producers Guild nominations are out, and they’re similar to the Directors Guild and the Screen Actors Guild.

All the groups snubbed “Wicked For Good” and “Avatar: Fire and Ash.” They were big box office hits but, as sequels, they haven’t gotten much love from the Guilds.

The PGA went with the same films more or less as the other guilds. “One Battle,” “Marty Supreme,” “Hamnet,” “Sinners,” and “Frankenstein,” plus “F1,” “Bugonia,” “Train Dreams,” “Sentimental Value,” and “Weapons.”

Those look like the top 10 Oscar movies, too. There are no surprises, but those are ten very good films after last year was less than scintillating. It’s interesting that “F1,” “Bugonia,” and “Weapons” — not in a lot of conversations — are being grandfathered in.

Some films I wish were in the mix — like “Blue Moon” and “Jay Kelly.” But you can’t have everything.

The PGA also had no use for “The Secret Agent,” “It Was Just an Accident,” or “Sirat” or “No Other Choice.” But they weren’t in English, and apparently relied on reading subtitles.