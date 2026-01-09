Bruno Mars New Single, “I Just Might,” Inspired or Influenced By, Sounds a Lot Like Leo Sayers’ “You Make Me Feel Like Dancing”

Bruno Mars dropped his new singe last night.

It’s the peppy dance number called “I Just Might.”

It’s either inspired by or influenced by Leo Sayer’s mid 70s hit “You Make Me Feel Like Dancing,” produced by the legendary Richard Perry.

Bruno has a habit of making soundalike records. His 2012 hit, “Locked Out of Heaven,” sounds like a song by The Police. Luckily, Sting didn’t mind, and at one point at the Grammys joined Bruno on stage.

Sayers may not get the same kick out of “I Just Might.”

Bruno doesn’t mean any harm. He is, however, fighting with a fan on social media who says all his records sound the same.

What Bruno lacks in original music he makes up for with high energy and a great voice.