Friday, January 9, 2026
Donate
Music

Bruno Mars New Single, “I Just Might,” Inspired or Influenced By, Sounds a Lot Like Leo Sayers’ “You Make Me Feel Like Dancing”

By Roger Friedman

Share

Bruno Mars dropped his new singe last night.

It’s the peppy dance number called “I Just Might.”

It’s either inspired by or influenced by Leo Sayer’s mid 70s hit “You Make Me Feel Like Dancing,” produced by the legendary Richard Perry.

Bruno has a habit of making soundalike records. His 2012 hit, “Locked Out of Heaven,” sounds like a song by The Police. Luckily, Sting didn’t mind, and at one point at the Grammys joined Bruno on stage.

Sayers may not get the same kick out of “I Just Might.”

Bruno doesn’t mean any harm. He is, however, fighting with a fan on social media who says all his records sound the same.

What Bruno lacks in original music he makes up for with high energy and a great voice.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com