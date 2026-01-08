Emmy Awards Add Prize for Legacy Shows of Cultural Impact So They Can Have Reunions on Stage Every Year for “MASH” or “Seinfeld”

The Emmy Awards are adding a new category for the first time in decades.

The Legacy Award will go to a show that lasted on the air for five years or more, amassed 60 episodes, and is considered to have had cultural impact.

Basically, it’s an excuse to have reunions of beloved casts, something to draw ratings for the Emmys while they’re handing out new statues on the air.

No doubt there will be online competitions to see if “Seinfeld” or “MASH” or “The Sopranos” or “Mad Men” or “LOST” will get the treatment.

Maybe even shows that never got Emmy attention, like “NCIS” will be included.

Not a bad idea, and this way the casts feel like they’re not just being trotted out for an anniversary.

I do think the next new award should be for shows that ran or two seasons and never got proper endings.

PS One caveat, I guess, is that enough cast members would still be alive to accept the award.