Directors Guild Matches SAG in Choice of Top 5 Films, The Race Is On for the Oscars With “One Battle,” “Marty Supreme,” “Frankenstein” In Mix

We know the top five films of last year.

And so the 2026 Oscar race has been clarified today by the Directors Guild.

The DGA matched yesterday’s announcement by the Screen Actors Guild of the five best acting ensembles.

They are: “One Battle After Another,” “Marty Supreme,” “Hamnet,” “Frankenstein,” and “Sinners.”

The Oscars will have four or five more nominees for Best Picture, but these five are the final finalists.

Other movies could include “Sentimental Value,” “It Was Just An Accident,” “The Secret Agent,” all foreign films.

First time filmmakers get their own award. The nominees include “The President’s Cake,” “Pillion,” “Lurker,” “The Plague,” and likely winner “Sorry, Baby.” The latter film was made by Eva Victor, who was a featured cast member of Showtime’s “Billions,” as Rian, the very smart brunette. Remember her? She’s got a whole new vista.

The winners will be announced at the 78th Annual DGA Awards on Saturday, February 7, 2026. The show is not on TV and doesn’t stream, and New York has been cut out of the proceedings for years. We have to stay up til 1 or 2am and follow posts on Twitter. Can’t wait!