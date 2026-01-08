CBS Evening News Down 1 Million Viewers Since One Year Ago Debut of Dickerson-DuBois Anchor Team Attracted 5.2 Mil

The CBS Evening News is down 1 million viewers over the last year.

This week, Tony Dokoupil’s debut is averaging 4.3 million viewers.

Last year, on January 29th, when John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois took over from Norah O’Donnell, they had 5.2 million.

O’Donnell’s average rating during her run as anchor were as follows:

Key Ratings Examples During Norah O’Donnell’s Tenure (Approximate), according to Google AI:

Around 4.439 million total viewers. 2023-2024 Season Average: Around 4.47 million total viewers.

Dokoupil’s show, like the others, is running a distant third to news programs on ABC and NBC.