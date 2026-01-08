Thursday, January 8, 2026
Bruno Mars Announces All Star Tour, New Album Called “The Romantic,” and New Single Coming This Week

By Roger Friedman

Bruno Mars is really back, baby!

The pop phenom hasn’t had a new solo album in a decade. But he’s returning on February 27th with “The Romantic.”

A new single drops Thursday night.

And a tour is coming featuring Anderson.Paak, Raye, Leon Thomas, and Victoria Monet.

Whoever put this together is very wide, indeed. Tours need to be packages these days. An opening and feature act aren’t enough to fill arenas or large theaters. The prices are too night. “The Romantic” tour will be a crowd-pleaser and a hit. Smart, smart, smart. Sounds like the grand old days of the Stax or Motown revues!

Looking forward to Thursday night and the new single. We need it right now!

PS Which one of those ladies — Monet or Raye — will sing the Lady Gaga part of “Die with a Smile.” Maybe they’re alternate!

