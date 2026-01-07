“Wicked 2,” “Avatar 3” Snubbed by SAG Actors Awards That Include “One Battle,” “Marty,” “Hamnet,” “Sinners,” “Frankenstein”

“Wicked 2,” “Avatar 3,” and “Bugonia” are among the movies snubbed by the SAG Actors Awards today.

The nominees for Best Cast in a Film include “One Battle,” “Marty Supreme,” “Hamnet,” “Sinners,” and “Frankenstein.”

The only real surprise among the movie nominees is Kate Hudson as Best Actress in “Song Sung Blue.” I’m thrilled. She deserves it!

The only nomination for “Wicked For Good” is Ariana Grande for Best Supporting Actress.

Otherwise, SAG chose wisely. I’m also happy for Ethan Hawke in “Blue Moon.”

Full list coming…