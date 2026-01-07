CBS Evening News Night 2: Tony Dokoupil Shills for Trump Lackeys Marco Rubio, Kristi Noem and ICE As Show Bends to the Right

Tony Dokoupil is not doing himself any favors.

For his second night anchoring the The CBS Evening News, live from Miami, Dokoupil appeared to be shilling for the Trump administration. The show featured Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and despicable Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. It was like Fox News lite.

Tony actually said: “Marco Rubio has become one of the most influential figures in U.S. foreign policy and President Trump’s point man on Venezuela. That’s in addition to his roles as Secretary of State, interim National Security Advisor, acting National Archivist and USAID chief. Rubio’s portfolio has led to a series of AI memes that are taking the internet by storm.”

This reminds me of a “Murphy Brown” episode when Murphy’s guest on the show is forced to say terrible things because he’s being paid by lobbyists. Tony looks like a man whose children are being held hostage by Thanos. In the space of two days (not counting Saturday with Pete Hegseth), Dokoupil is ruining his career.

What could save him? Maybe Bob Schieffer rolling in there and pounding his fist. “Enough!”

Marco Rubio has become one of the most influential figures in U.S. foreign policy and President Trump's point man on Venezuela. That's in addition to his roles as Secretary of State, interim National Security Advisor, acting National Archivist and USAID chief. Rubio's portfolio… pic.twitter.com/MglY7s4Zqw — CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil (@CBSEveningNews) January 7, 2026