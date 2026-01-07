Banjo star Bela Fleck joins the list of musicians and performers who won’t play at the Kennedy Center.

His objection is the dictatorial name change to Trump-Kennedy Center, not to mention the whole takeover of the theater complex by Trump.

Fleck was supposed to play with the National Symphony Orchestra in mid February. He wrote on social media:

“I have withdrawn from my upcoming performance with the NSO at The Kennedy Center. Performing there has become charged and political, at an institution where the focus should be on the music. I look forward to playing with the NSO another time in the future when we can together share and celebrate art.”

Many artists have dropped out of the Kennedy Center since the changes. Most recently “Wicked” composer Stephen Schwartz said he wouldn’t host the annual gala.

Why is Fleck’s withdrawal different? He’s the first artist to leave a scheduled subscription with the NSO, the ballet, or opera. He’s not canceling a solo show. If this trend continues, and individual artists like Renee Fleming back out of singing with the opera, the Kennedy Center will grind to a halt pretty quickly.

Tricky Dick Richard Grenell will go down in history for this total destruction. As long as he lives, the story will accompany his name: The Man Who Wrecked the Kennedy Center.

2029 can’t come fast enough.