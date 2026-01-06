Tuesday, January 6, 2026
UPDATE Hilton Hotels Are Cowards After All, Disavow Minneapolis Hotel Manager Who Wouldn’t Let ICE Thugs Stay There

By Roger Friedman
Belgrade, Serbia- August 3,2021: The Hilton hotel in Belgrade. Hilton Hotels and Resorts is Hilton's flagship brand and one of the largest hotel brands in the world.

That was fast.

Hilton Hotels prove themselves to be cowards, too.

They’ve disavowed the Minneapolis hotel and franchise that tried to ban ICE immigration thugs from stay at their place.

The hotel refused to put up ICE agents and yesterday, the Department of Homeland Security went public whining they couldn’t get rooms.

The internet cheered Hilton for denying entry to these violent, cruel agents of Kristi Noem.

But now Hilton corporate has pulled the plug with the franchise, declaring they refuse to deny anyone a room, even if they’re in town to harass and separate families.

Hilton said: “We have been in direct contact with the hotel, and they have apologized for the actions of their team, which was not in keeping with their policies. They have taken immediate action to resolve this matter and are contacting impacted guests to ensure they are accommodated. Hilton’s position is clear: Our properties are open to everyone and we do not tolerate any form of discrimination.”

Uh huh. So all those people who cheered Hilton and said they were signing up for Hilton Honors can forget it.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

