UPDATE Hilton Hotels Are Cowards After All, Disavow Minneapolis Hotel Manager Who Wouldn’t Let ICE Thugs Stay There

That was fast.

Hilton Hotels prove themselves to be cowards, too.

They’ve disavowed the Minneapolis hotel and franchise that tried to ban ICE immigration thugs from stay at their place.

The hotel refused to put up ICE agents and yesterday, the Department of Homeland Security went public whining they couldn’t get rooms.

The internet cheered Hilton for denying entry to these violent, cruel agents of Kristi Noem.

But now Hilton corporate has pulled the plug with the franchise, declaring they refuse to deny anyone a room, even if they’re in town to harass and separate families.

Hilton said: “We have been in direct contact with the hotel, and they have apologized for the actions of their team, which was not in keeping with their policies. They have taken immediate action to resolve this matter and are contacting impacted guests to ensure they are accommodated. Hilton’s position is clear: Our properties are open to everyone and we do not tolerate any form of discrimination.”

Uh huh. So all those people who cheered Hilton and said they were signing up for Hilton Honors can forget it.