“Stranger Things” Have Happened: Actor Joe Keery Latest TV Star to Get a Number 1 Pop Hit as “End of Beginning” Beats Taylor Swift

By Roger Friedman

“Stranger Things” have happened.

Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington on the Netflix show, has the number 1 song on Spotify and on iTunes.

“End of Beginning” is even topping Taylor Swift.

Shows you the crazy popularity of the series as it ends with Season 5.

Keery’s song came on a 2022 album under the aka DJO. It’s been a fan favorite since then but has never been included on a “Stranger Things” soundtrack.

Nevertheless, fans have made YouTube videos using the song as their own soundtrack.

Keery is not the first TV star to get a pop hit off his TV show. That started maybe with Ricky Nelson in the late 50s, on through hits by John Travolta, David Soul, Jack Wagner and others.

Is this the end of the beginning of his pop career? Or will we have more Keery releases in 2026? One thing’s for certain: any music connected to “Stranger Things” is a hit. Kate Bush’s whole career was revived by the show’s usage of “Running Up that Hill” (Number 8 on iTunes today). This season Diana Ross’s “Upside Down” suddenly blew up after it was played in the first episode (number 67). Two Prince songs, “When Doves Cry” (45) and “Purple Rain” (19) are on their way back as well.

PS Also on iTunes, used in Season 5: David Bowie’s “Heroes,” Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide,” the theme music from the show, and a few more.

