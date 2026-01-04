CBS News Producer Says He Also Had “Multiple Teams” at the Ready for Trump Raid on Venezuela Since Before Christmas

It was reported earlier that the New York Times and Washington Post knew about the Trump raid on Venezuela but kept it quiet so as not to interfere with the operation.

Now a CBS News producer, Jim LaPorta, says he had crews ready to go since before Christmas.

LaPorta said on Twitter X: “Every night, even before Christmas, I’ve kept multiple teams at @CBSNews on standby for the news that came last night. We had long been ready for what ultimately transpired. The weather however kept delaying the operation.”

A colleague confirmed it in a reply to the post.

So there were leaks galore from the Trump White House and no one acted on them. That’s the call of the editors. In the CBS News case, everything is now colored by their relationship to the White House thanks to new owners David and Larry Ellison, and new news chief Bari Weiss.

The spotlight is on CBS News now for many reasons including last night’s toothless interview with Pete Hegseth conducted by Tony Dokoupil on the CBS Evening News.