CBS News Will Launch Tony Dokoupil Tonight As Anchor or Toadie? Will He Report the Illegality of Invasion without Congressional Approval?

Introducing Tony Dokoupil, new anchor of the CBS Evening News.

He was supposed to premiere Monday, on the road. But because Donald Trump has invaded and taken over Venezuela, Dokoupil will start tonight, in the network’s San Francisco studio.

Will he continue the legacy of Walter Cronkite, or be Bari Weiss’s toadie mouthing the words of Donald Trump? Yesterday, on Instagram, Dokoupil insulted Cronkite’s famed run, saying he would be “more transparent than Cronkite or anyone of his era.”

So far, Dokoupil has embarrassed himself posting social media videos promising not to use “academics or elites” as sources for reporting the news.

Will he use a plumber and a waitress to source his news tonight? Or will news from Vanezuela also include the news that Trump’s invasion without approval of Congress illegal? Let’s take bets on whether or not he mentions that little fact.

On Dokoupil’s video from the anchor desk he looked like someone — maybe Bari Weiss — had a gun to his back with an implicit threat to his relatives. So stay tuned…