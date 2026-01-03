CBS Evening News Turns Most of Tony Dukopuil First Show Over to Trump Lackey Pete Hegseth

Tony Dukoupil looked scared tonight for his first official hosting of the CBS Evening News

There’s a good reason.

Most of the show wss turned over to Department of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who was allowed to promote Trump propaganda for three segments.

Dukpuil asked some questions but got nowhere. Hr did ask about the legality of Trump invading Venezuela and arresting its president. But Hegseth glossed that small matter over.

Nothing was learned during the three segments. It was a softball event like we might see on Fox News. Luckily there was some journalism supplied by correspondent Charlie D’Agata, who looked skeptical about the proceedings.