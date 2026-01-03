CBS Evening News Turns Most of Tony Dokoupil First Show Over to Trump Lackey Pete Hegseth (Videos), Gets Nowhere

Tony Dokoupil looked scared tonight for his first official hosting of the CBS Evening News

There’s a good reason.

Most of the show was turned over to Department of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who was allowed to promote Trump propaganda for three segments.

Dokoupil asked some questions but got nowhere. Hr did ask about the legality of Trump invading Venezuela and arresting its president. But Hegseth glossed that small matter over.

Nothing was learned during the three segments. It was a softball event like we might see on Fox News. Luckily there was some journalism supplied by correspondent Charlie D’Agata, who looked skeptical about the proceedings.

.@TonyDokoupil: I imagine you are prepared for a full-scale U.S. intervention to stabilize the country of Venezuela, if asked for by the President. If that comes to pass, will you ask Congress for approval? Do you believe, legally, you need to ask Congress for approval? Here’s… pic.twitter.com/cmdX3UlyMS — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 4, 2026

When asked if the military operation in Venezuela was about freedom or oil, or both, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told @TonyDokoupil it was about “freedom, security, and prosperity.” He said it addresses threats to U.S. interests, protects the Western Hemisphere and aims to… pic.twitter.com/gBARXNmVVq — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 4, 2026