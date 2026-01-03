Box Office: “Marty Supreme” Eyes $50 Mil Today, A Critics Choice Win Sunday Night for Timothee Chalamet Could Pave the Way to the Oscars

All that orange ping pong ball marketing is so far paying off for “Marty Supreme.”

Tonight Josh Safdie’s clever and exciting movie will crack $50 million. It’s on track for a $52 million total by tomorrow night.

Meanwhile, star Timothee Chalamet could win the Critics Choice Award tomorrow night (USA Network, 7pm). That would put him on the path for the Golden Globes, and ultimately the Oscars.

On Tuesday night, “Marty Supreme” picks up Best Screenplay from the New York Film Critics Circle. Unfortunately, the National Board of Review ignored the whole project.

Chalamet has been curtailed on Instagram perhaps hearing criticism of all the marketing and outrageous videos perhaps hurting his chances. His last post was six days ago, and it was video of him playing soccer when he was a boy.

The pullback is most welcome, and definitely a sign of getting serious. If he wins Sunday night, and makes a less boastful speech than he has in the past, Chalamet will demonstrate a new wisdom. Also, fingers crossed, he leaves Kylie Jenner at home.

Elsewhere at the box office comes the zombie thriller “We Bury the Dead” — which is what Vertical Entertainment is famous for, burying dead movies. “Last Jedi” star Daisy Ridley leads the cast improbably after headlining three big “Star Wars” movies.. She needs new agents and managers, pronto. This movie has a 48% response from audiences and is headed, diagonally, not vertically, into the dumper.