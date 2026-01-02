Friday, January 2, 2026
Donate
government

Trump Post-a-thon: Says Aced 3rd Cognition Test But Thinks Eagles Are Killed by Windmills and Wants to Triple Executive Office Building

By Roger Friedman

Share

Donald Trump is melting down fast.

Maybe all that aspirin he says he’s taking his burrowing canals through whatever brain he possesses.

This morning on Truth Social we learn three things from him

He thinks aced another cognitive test. How many have been administered? He says — explaining what “ACE” means in case he’s forgotten — “The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in “PERFECT HEALTH,” and that I “ACED” (Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!)”

Even though he’s ACED those tests, see below, he still thinks that windmills kill eagles. (He’s very concerned about eagles, especially bald ones, because he’s bald.)

Also, despite his top cognition, he thinks making the Executive Office Building three times bigger, it will be beautiful.

He can’t end any wars, inflation is out of control, Americans are being kidnapped off the streets, he’s losing every immigration case in court, and has been prevented from putting the National Guard in three cities. And, of course, the Epstein files.

But this is what your president thinks today:

 

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com