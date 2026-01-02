Trump Post-a-thon: Says Aced 3rd Cognition Test But Thinks Eagles Are Killed by Windmills and Wants to Triple Executive Office Building

Donald Trump is melting down fast.

Maybe all that aspirin he says he’s taking his burrowing canals through whatever brain he possesses.

This morning on Truth Social we learn three things from him

He thinks aced another cognitive test. How many have been administered? He says — explaining what “ACE” means in case he’s forgotten — “The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in “PERFECT HEALTH,” and that I “ACED” (Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!)”

Even though he’s ACED those tests, see below, he still thinks that windmills kill eagles. (He’s very concerned about eagles, especially bald ones, because he’s bald.)

Also, despite his top cognition, he thinks making the Executive Office Building three times bigger, it will be beautiful.

He can’t end any wars, inflation is out of control, Americans are being kidnapped off the streets, he’s losing every immigration case in court, and has been prevented from putting the National Guard in three cities. And, of course, the Epstein files.

But this is what your president thinks today: