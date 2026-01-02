Friday, January 2, 2026
New Years Day: Box Office: “Marty Supreme” Closes in On $50 Mil, “The Housemaid” Cleans Up, “Anaconda” Slither Fest

By Roger Friedman

Let’s talk about “Marty Supreme.”

The Timothee Chalamet ping ponger took a breather on New Years Eve, but bounced back the next day.

Josh Safdie’s bravura film is closing in on $50 million this weekend, standing right now at $43 mil. Not bad. It’s not an action movie, kids. If it hits $100 million, everyone will be extremely happy. Can it happen? Watch the momentum this weekend.

One of the top movies right now is “The Housemaid.” In release the same number of days as “Marty” — 14 — Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfriend’s mop up has $60 mil banked. Is it good? Um, it’s okay. I don’t know anything about it because Lions Gate keeps that info secret from the press. Is it a catfight with Swiffers? But the ‘idea’ of it is good. Neil Young sang, “A man needs a maid.” He’s right!

“Anaconda” is a snake that’s looking to be fed. Slithering up to $36 mil as of today. It may get its head cut off soon. Sony Pictures hasn’t had a great year as they await another “Spide Man” movie. But this one at least keeps them in the news.

Plenty to see in limited runs including “The Secret Agent,” “Sentimental Value,” “It Was Just An Accident,” and so on. I’m assuming “The Choral” is playing somewhere, go see it.

Roger Friedman

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards.

