“Stranger Things” Finale Crashes Netflix, Spectacular Ending After 9 Years, 5 Seasons, Wraps Story with Blazing Production

The first episode of “Stranger Things” aired in July 2016.

Nine years later, it ended tonight after five seasons with a spectacular finale. Fans got what they wanted in a two hour wrap up episode that dotted every ‘i’ and crossed every ‘t’.

Some spoilers are obvious: the Scooby Doo gang finally defeated Vecna, destroyed the Upside Down, and brought order to Hawkins, Indiana.

All the characters got happy endings with the exception — maybe — of Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven, who is either not turning Twelve or living in a far off land.

Many of the young actors are assured of future careers. Gaten Mattarazo has already been on Broadway, as has Sadie Sink. Maya Hawke’s career is booming. Finn Wolfhard ditto, and he just directed a music video for George Harrison’s classic, “Give Me Love.” Fourteen year old New Zealand actress Nell Fisher, new to the show this season as Holly Wheeler, is a possible breakout star. Holly managed to introduce two new tropes in the fifth season– her devotion to “A Wrinkle in Time” and her reference of Little Red Riding Hood.

The final episode was about a half hour too long, in reality, but no one cares. After nine years of battling demogorgons and trying to explain the often convoluted plot as the episodes zipped along, The Duffer Brothers deserved a decent send off.

Somewhere out there must exist a full book of “Stranger Things” Easter eggs referencing Dungeons and Dragpns, Spielberg, and dozens more nods from movies, TV, games, and books. They kind of whiz by like Jeopardy! answers — by the time you spit out the answer, we’re on to the next question.

The nicest touch in the last episode — letting Winona Ryder, aka Joyce Byers, bring the monstrous Vecna to his end. The adults were the hardest characters to keep writing season after season. But the Duffers really pulled out all the stops to make Winona, David Harbour, Cara Buono, and Bret Gelman get as much airtime as the “kids” (they are now young adults).

A lot of people went to theaters Wednesday night to see the finale on the big screen. I wish I’d been able to do that. The production values of this show are stunning. They should be seen on the largest screen possible. They’re not just Emmy worthy but Oscar worthy, really.

“Stranger Things” will do down in TV history as something of an outlier, a project that will resonate for years to come.