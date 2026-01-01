Thursday, January 1, 2026
New CBS Evening News Anchor Mocked for Videos Promising to “Ignore Academics and Elites,” People on Street Don’t Know His Name

By Roger Friedman

What’s worse of Tony Dokoupil two new posts?

The new anchor of the CBS Evening News gave a speech on Twitter today saying his new broadcast would get away from using analysis of “academics and elites.”

The video is being much mocked for good reason. This is Dokoupil unabashedly puppeting the words of the new CBS News management run by Bari Weiss with strings pulled by new owner David Ellison, himself a hollow echo of Trump.

Dokoupil says: “On too many stories, the press has missed the story. Because we’ve taken into account the perspective of advocates and not the average American. Or we put too much weight in the analysis of academics or elites, and not enough on you.”

CBS News has not missed the story very much in its 80 years of existence. Now they don’t want experts? Who will they rely on now? Fox News sources? Government press releases? The mind boggles for how this newscast will look when it returns on January 5th.

This would be the most embarrassing way to start a new CBS News anchor’s run except for a prior post in which Dokoupil roaming around Grand Central Station asking commuters if they know who he is. They do not. He asks strangers if they know how to pronounce his name. They do not.

This lame, pathetic exercise just underscores what a mistake all of this is, relying on a former hair model from a third rated morning news show to take over the hallowed seat of Walter Cronkite, Dan Rather, Katie Couric, and even Norah O’Donnell.

Cronkite was dubbed “the most trusted man in the world.” Now the title of anchor is being reduced to a joke.

The two videos are below.

