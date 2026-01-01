Barron Trump, 19, Detached, Sullen Trotted Out on New Year’s Eve As Vanilla Ice Gets Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller Dancing

Donald and Melania are evil, but let’s put that aside.

Barron Trump made an appearance at Mar-a-Lago on New Year’s Eve. He looked like a hostage. Catatonic, dressed in a Trump blue suit, he stood by his parents with him grim visage. Unsmiling, unaccompanied, Barron is the epitome of incel sadness.

When Trump was first elected, I was told by the parent of a student at his then New York grammar school that Barron spoke with a heavy Slovenian accent. He’d be raised by Melania’s parents on a separate floor of Trump Tower. The parent told me Barron was widely known to have learning disabilities.

Now Barron has disappeared from his second year at college. He’s being stored like winter jam either at the White House or one of Trump’s homes. No one has ever heard his voice, not in the 10 years since Trump became president the first time. In Melania’s upcoming documentary — coming January 26th — he makes a very brief appearance and doesn’t speak.

Look at this video below. Why don’t the Trumps just tell the truth about Barron? It would actually buy them some sympathy. There’s some very wrong here, and nothing is being done about it.

PS Where is his little friend, Bo Loudon? This kid, a year younger and two feet shorter, is supposed to be his best friend and companion (I mean this in a platonic way). Barron has no one his age to play with. He looks bereft.

On a separate note, entertainment at Mar-a-Lago was hasbeen Vanilla Ice, revived from the early 90s for his David Bowie/Queen one off hit “Ice Ice Baby.” He was hired so dog killer Kristi Noem and hostile space alien Stephen Miller could sing the word “Ice” loudly. They’re so clever!



