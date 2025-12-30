Broadway: “Stranger Things” Play Breaks Box Office Record Thanks to Show Finale, Tom Felton Casts $3 Mil Spell Over “Harry Potter”

Broadway is suddenly booming, which is good news for everyone.

“Stranger Things: The First Shadow” was doing lackluster business all year until…

The TV series ends tomorrow night. New episodes dropped on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The result: “First Shadow” broke the box office record at the Marriott Marquis Theater over the holiday. It took in $2.5 million over the last nine days. I really liked this play — amazing special effects — but it never gained traction. Now, fans want to see it!

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is making $3 million a week now, after scraping by for eons. What changed? Suddenly, Tom Felton, Dracoy Malfoy from the movies, has joined the cast. The last four weeks have brought droves into the theater. “Cursed Child” started out as two plays, then was merged into one, sort of sank into a TKTS booth malaise, and now it’s back!

Again, also, great special effects.

Of course, “Wicked” is off the charts as the movie, “For Good,” has driven sales over the top. Two weeks ago they were up to $3 million, from an average of about $2.4 million. The movies are now working to bring back theater audiences, lots of new ones who are just catching up!

