Tuesday, December 30, 2025
Donate
BusinessTheater

Broadway: “Stranger Things” Play Breaks Box Office Record Thanks to Show Finale, Tom Felton Casts $3 Mil Spell Over “Harry Potter”

By Roger Friedman

Share

Broadway is suddenly booming, which is good news for everyone.

“Stranger Things: The First Shadow” was doing lackluster business all year until…

The TV series ends tomorrow night. New episodes dropped on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The result: “First Shadow” broke the box office record at the Marriott Marquis Theater over the holiday. It took in $2.5 million over the last nine days. I really liked this play — amazing special effects — but it never gained traction. Now, fans want to see it!

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is making $3 million a week now, after scraping by for eons. What changed? Suddenly, Tom Felton, Dracoy Malfoy from the movies, has joined the cast. The last four weeks have brought droves into the theater. “Cursed Child” started out as two plays, then was merged into one, sort of sank into a TKTS booth malaise, and now it’s back!

Again, also, great special effects.

Of course, “Wicked” is off the charts as the movie, “For Good,” has driven sales over the top. Two weeks ago they were up to $3 million, from an average of about $2.4 million. The movies are now working to bring back theater audiences, lots of new ones who are just catching up!

keep refreshing…

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com