Trump Kennedy Center Website Goes Live, Except It’s Owned by Satirist, Comedy Writer and Activist: Epstein Dancers Next!

The Trump Kennedy Center website is now live on the internet.

Only one thing: it’s not owned by the US government, the Kennedy Center, or Donald Trump.

www.trumpkennedycenter.org is registered to a former comedy writer for “South Park” who’s also a political activist.

He also owns www.trumpkennedycenter.com, although that one doesn’t have a design or information yet.

The Washington Post was first to feature this news that Toby Morton, who has other writing credits, had added the site’s url to his portfolio of sites named for public figures.

But now TrumpKennedyCenter’s site is live, and kicking.

According to the site, the next booking is The Epstein Dancers. “Ring in the New Year” with them. On the site, Morton announces:

COMING JAN 2026 A Sacred Continuation of Purpose Beginning January 2026, TrumpKennedyCenter.org enters a new era of devotion, unity, and inherited authority. ​We exist to preserve what must endure, to honor what must not be questioned, and to gather those who understand that greatness is not chosen, it is recognized.​Here, tradition is not remembered. It is maintained. Ceremonies, recognitions, and sanctioned appearances will be revealed in due time.

How is this going to work out? It’s unlikely anyone will be able to pry the urls away from Morton. He’s got them, and he’s going to keep them. The dot-org site is funny, but the dot-com one may prove an issue for MAGA patrons who want to see what’s going on at Donald Trump’s ruined arts institution.

(This, of course, is unlikely, since MAGA wouldn’t be interested in anything even the “Kennedy Center” has to offer.)

What will be funny is Morton adding actual events, and real ads, which is entirely possible. His sites — like Moms4Liberty.org — are just like The Onion — or in olden days, Mad Magazine (he was a writer for MAD TV), or the great work from the people who brought us Not the New York Times during the 1978 newspaper strike, or not Not the Bible — Chris Cerf, George and Freddy Plimpton, Rusty Unger, and Tony Hendra. (I still LOL at “The Having Section.”)

Can’t wait to see what Toby Morton does with his sites. And how much traffic they get. Maybe they can book “Hamilton,” a musical about blenders!