Sunday, December 28, 2025
Donate
CelebrityMovies

“Marty Supreme” Starring Timothee Chalamet Paddles $28 Mil in 10 Days Despite Tina Brown Snarking Real Life Subject as “Maddening Rando”

By Roger Friedman

Share

Tina Brown, the founding editor of the real Vanity Fair, didn’t like Marty Reisman much.

She says on Substack that he was a “maddening rando” who stuck like “a burr” to the side of her late husband, famed editor Harold Evans, who liked to play ping pong with him.

Nevertheless, other people seem to like Marty a lot. The movie based loosely on his life, called “Marty Supreme,” is a hit. (Vanity Fair should have featured him when he was alive, he probably knew some of the dictators and murderers they wrote about!)

Josh Safdie’s brilliant film, starring Timothee Chalamet as the renamed Marty Mauser, has made $28 million since its limited release on December 19th.

Most of that has been over this weekend.

“Marty Supreme” from A24 cost $70 million, not including the massive marketing campaign that’s gone on for several weeks.

Audiences in the big cities, especially New York and Los Angeles, are mad for “Marty,” even if Brown didn’t like him.

Chalamet is headed to an Oscar nomination and maybe a win if the Academy can get past the viral videos, $250 Marty jackets, and Kylie Jenner.

There could be a sequel to “Marty” if Chalamet ages in the next few years. The current movie is based on a book — stupidly out of print — that Reisman wrote in the 70s called “The Money Player: The confessions of America’s greatest table tennis champion and hustler.” The one copy left on Amazon is selling for $1,999.

Reisman got to know Evans when he was peddling the sequel, which seems to be as yet unpublished. Evans turned it down, but someone would certainly scoop it up now, and a second movie would be of some interest.

My friend Mark Simone, top rated NY radio personality at 710WOR, knew Marty and used to eat with him at the legendary Patsy’s on Eighth Avenue in the 1980s. (The picture here is of Mark — with a Tom Selleck mustache — and Marty on the right. Yes, that’s also legendary comedian Jackie Mason, who apparently loved Marty.) He tells me that Reisman was quite the character, if not a little annoying (no surprise).

More than a few people knew Reisman in real life, and if you Google him you’ll see plenty of recollections of the “maddening rando.”

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com